Get some “Flip, Flop & Fly”

RICHMOND, Va. — Pumphouse Blues is well known in central Virginia for their signature sound — Covering the game from R&B to Chicago jump and swing blues. You can see Pumphouse Blues live at the 2019 Powhatan Music Festival. We enjoyed the songs, “Flip, Flop & Fly” and “I Gotta Go.” For more information you can visit https://pumphouseblues.com/ and https://powhatanmusicfestival.com/

Event Details:

Saturday, June 22nd from Noon - 7pm.

Gates open at 11am.

Located at Village Meadow - 3920 Marion Harland Lane, Powhatan VA, 23139