Get some “Flip, Flop & Fly”

Posted 10:57 am, June 17, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — Pumphouse Blues is well known in central Virginia for their signature sound — Covering the game from R&B to Chicago jump and swing blues. You can see Pumphouse Blues live at the 2019 Powhatan Music Festival. We enjoyed the songs, “Flip, Flop & Fly” and “I Gotta Go.”  For more information you can visit https://pumphouseblues.com/ and https://powhatanmusicfestival.com/

 

Event Details:

 

Saturday, June 22nd from Noon - 7pm.

Gates open at 11am. 

Located at Village Meadow - 3920 Marion Harland Lane, Powhatan VA, 23139

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.