So much LOVE at SB’s Lakeside Love Shack, baby

RICHMOND, Va. — If you listen to Sarabeth Hagen talk about her job, it will take less than a second to realize she loves what she does, where she works, and the people she employees.

Hagen owns and operates SB’s Lakeside Love Shack, funky old shack on Lakeside Avenue in Henrico.

In this week’s episode of Eat It, Virginia!, Hagen tells Scott and Robey about the inspiration behind both her restaurant’s name and colorful food combinations. She also shares the little things she borrowed from other Richmond restaurants to bring to her own space.

Eat It, Virginia! publishes every other week and focuses on the people, places, and events that make Virginia such a great place to eat!