× Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine shares cancer diagnosis

Vocalist and guitarist of the band Megadeth, Dave Mustaine, said in a Facebook post that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

“It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but I’ve faced obstacles before,” he wrote. “I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate.”

Treatment has already begun for the musician, but the band will have to cancel most of their 2019 tour dates. However, the inaugural 2019 Megacruise, described as “five days and nights of heavy metal decadence and debauchery,” will still set sail this October.

Mustaine was a member of Metallica from 1981 to 1983. He left to form Megadeth, which has gone on to earn 12 Grammy nominations and a Grammy Award in 2017 in the “Best Metal Performance” category for the title track “Dystopia.”

Mustaine said despite his diagnosis, he and the rest of the band are still in the studio working on the follow up to “Dystopia,” that he “can’t wait for everyone to hear.”

Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

