The one thing the actress who played Cersei Lannister would change about Game of Thrones finale

If you were left a little deflated by Cersei Lannister’s anticlimactic “Game of Thrones” death, you aren’t alone. Actress Lena Headey says she wished her character had gone out a different way too.

In an interview with The Guardian, Headey was asked what she’d say if she got a chance to have a drunken postmortem with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

“I will say I wanted a better death,” she replied.

“Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn’t have pleased everyone.”

For almost eight whole seasons, fans of the villainous Lannister queen theorized about how she would eventually meet her (heavily foretold) end. Would it be Jaime, the only man she ever loved? Tyrion, the one she hate the most? Or would she be pronounced DBD (dead by dragon?)

Almost no one could have predicted she’d bite the dust — literally — in the bowels of the Red Keep, flattened by falling stones as she wept in Jaime’s arms.

Headey isn’t the only one to, ah, gently express disappointment with the way “Game of Thrones” wrapped up. Conleth Hill, who played Varys, has made it quite clear that he wasn’t a fan of his character getting lit up in the show’s penultimate episode.

“I took it very personally,” Hill told Entertainment Weekly in May. However, he went on to say he eventually came to think Vary’s death was “great.”

Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

