Candace Burns surprises man who helps support the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Every month, volunteers with "#LunchBagRichmond" spend a day packing meals for people in need.

The bags include a message of hope so recipients know they're not alone.

For this week's episode of CBS 6 Gives, Candace Burns surprised the project's organizer to thank him for his efforts to support those who are experiencing homelessness.

Employees of CBS 6 wrote their own motivational messages to be handed out and awarded K.j. a gift card and some supplies to thank him for his work.

"It's a fun family event that also helps serve a need in Richmond," K.j. explained. "Sometimes we miss the fact that we're all humans living the same experience, so when you get those bags it helps remind people that someone cares."

Every Monday at 11, CBS 6 Gives honors members of the community who do so much for the community with the hope others will be inspired to pay it forward.

You can watch previous CBS 6 Gives segments here.