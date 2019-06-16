Forensics detectives working reported shooting in Gilpin Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating after reports of a person shot in Richmond's Gilpin Court public housing neighborhood Sunday night.

Officers were called to St. Paul Street and W Hill Street just before 9:45 p.m.

A WTVR CBS 6 crew spotted forensics detectives on the scene focusing on an area beside a car that crashed into a tree.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.