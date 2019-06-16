Forensics detectives working reported shooting in Gilpin Court

Crime Insider: Motorcyclist arrested after boy riding bike hit

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating after reports of a person shot in Richmond's Gilpin Court public housing neighborhood Sunday night.

Officers were called to St. Paul Street and W Hill Street just before 9:45 p.m.

A WTVR CBS 6 crew spotted forensics detectives on the scene focusing on an area beside a car that crashed into a tree.

No additional details were available at last check.

