Death investigation underway near Shockoe Slip

Posted 9:38 am, June 16, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead near Richmond’s Shockoe Slip neighborhood.

“At approximately 6:18 a.m., a Richmond Officer located a subject who was unresponsive inside a vehicle,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Detectives are currently investigating this incident.”

The body was found along the 1200 block of Canal Street.

