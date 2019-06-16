Boy struck by motorcycle in Highland Springs

Hour-by-Hour: Who has the highest chance for seeing scattered storms on Father’s Day
Posted 2:19 pm, June 16, 2019

HENRICO, Va. — Henrico Police, Fire and EMS responded to the scene of an accident in the 100 block of N. Beech Avenue this afternoon. A young boy was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a motorcycle.

The boy has been transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. Crews are still on scene and the accident remains under investigation.

