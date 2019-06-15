Yard sale nets over $18K for Richmond animal shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds of people turned out to help Richmond Animal Care and Control raise more than $18,000 at the shelter’s first yard sale Saturday.

The event took place at Seventh Street Christian Church on Grove Avenue.

The shelter received all sorts of "wonderful donations," including furniture and a variety of household items and knick-knacks for sale and still have two 2 pods of items that have not yet opened.

"Thank you to Seventh Street Christian Church for hosting us and a special shout out to Whitney Lagrew Walters for everything you did to make this happen," shelter officials posted. "Thank you to everyone for donating, shopping, volunteering, and loving RACC!"

After the success of Saturday's event, officials teased that they are thinking about another possible sale this fall.