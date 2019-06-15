‘Water worshiper’ reportedly entering Oklahoma homes, businesses to turn on faucets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARR ACRES, Okla. -- A man is accused of entering a couple's home and leaving their water running, and the homeowners say they learned he's allegedly done similar things for more than a decade.

Mario Williams said he was at work Friday morning when his surveillance camera alerted him there was a stranger at his front door. At the same time, his wife called in a panic, saying a man turned on their hose out front before entering the garage.

"So while I'm on the phone with her I can hear her yelling at him to get out the garage or she's going to call the cops," Williams said.

After she started yelling, she said the man left, but not before more odd behavior.

"She said that he looked at her, held up two twigs, and then blew her a kiss- two kisses and walked off," Williams said.

The hose was left on to flood the front yard.

Williams said police recognized the man immediately as someone who's been doing this for years.

"That he's a 'water worshiper,'" Williams said.

Officers told Williams the man has been banned from businesses and churches in the area for similar behavior.

KFOR stopped by St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. They were well aware of who the man is, saying he's caused problems for them in the past, but that he hasn't been banned as a result.

"We have had instances where he has gone into a restroom and messed with the facilities in there, left the water on, and police officers who are familiar with him have come to talk to him and ask him to stop," said a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, Diane Clay.

Clay said to her knowledge, he's never done anything violent. Williams said police insist he suffers from a mental health issue and that he's not a danger.

"I have to beg to differ on that because he literally entered my home," Williams said. "Just arbitrarily walking into people's houses, I mean, he could easily be harmed or shot from people being self-defensive."

If the problem has been going on as long as he's been told, Williams said he can't understand why more hasn't been done to help the man and prevent situations like this.

"I can't wrap my head around that," he said.