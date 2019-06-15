Police investigating overnight shooting

Long lines reported at Target amid widespread register outages
RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred this morning in the 500 block of East Franklin Street.

At approximately 4:15 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of East Broad St. where Capital Police located a subject who appeared to have been shot in the leg. The incident occurred in the 500 block of East Franklin St. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Detectives are currently investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

