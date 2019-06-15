Hotter and more humid weather heading back to Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a cold front passed Thursday, Friday was much less humid with highs in the 70s.

We woke up to comfortable conditions Saturday morning. Humidity levels will stay fairly low for Saturday afternoon, but it will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Humidity levels will increase late Saturday night through Sunday. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s.



Afternoon highs will hit the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday will be hot and humid with metro highs in the 90s.

Some isolated storms are possible on Sunday, especially late in the day into the evening. The highest chance of storms will be across far northern and northwestern Virginia.

The chance of storms will increase area-wide on Monday.

Some of these storms could be strong with some gusty winds.

It will stay humid for the week ahead. Highs will range from the mid 80s to lower 90s.

The threat for storms will last through Thursday.

