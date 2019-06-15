1 inmate dead, 7 others treated after suspected overdoses at Virginia prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. -- – Authorities said one inmate has died and seven others are being treated after a spate of suspected overdoses at a Virginia prison for men in Richmond County Saturday evening.

The overdoses were discovered at the Haynesville Correctional Center around 7:15 p.m, according to Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) Director Harold Clarke.

"One of the eight offenders was pronounced dead at 8:32 p.m.," Clarke said. "The offender’s death appears to be the result of a suspected overdose; a medical examiner will determine cause of death."

Clarke said the seven other inmates are "receiving medical treatment" at the Security Level 2 prison.

Clarke said officials they do not yet know what caused the suspected overdoses, but that VDOC emergency response teams have been activated.

As a result of the incident, officials said visitation for Sunday, June 16 at Haynesville Correctional Center and Haynesville Correctional Unit 17 has been canceled.

"Additional information will be made available as soon as possible," officials said.

The Virginia Department of Corrections-owned Haynesville Correctional Center is located in rural Richmond County, which is just over an hour from Richmond, Virginia.

