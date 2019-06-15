Long lines reported at Target amid widespread register outages
Man arrested in early morning Fan shooting
🍓Weekend Events: Ashland Strawberry Faire, Festival of the Arts at Dogwood Dell and more
Where kids can get free meals this summer

Arrest made in early morning Fan District shooting

Posted 3:26 pm, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 03:43PM, June 15, 2019

RICHMOND, Va — The Richmond Police Department, with the assistance of the VCU Police Department and the Colonial Heights Police Department, has made an arrest in a shooting that occurred early this morning in the Fan District.

Around 1:15am, officers responded to the 400 block of N Harrison Street for reports of a shooting. On scene, they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, for which he was transported to a local hospital.

26-year-old Blair D. Odom, of Colonial Heights, was taken into custody by Colonial Heights police officers at 7:15am. He’s being charged with attempted murder and Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.