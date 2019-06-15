Arrest made in early morning Fan District shooting

RICHMOND, Va — The Richmond Police Department, with the assistance of the VCU Police Department and the Colonial Heights Police Department, has made an arrest in a shooting that occurred early this morning in the Fan District.

Around 1:15am, officers responded to the 400 block of N Harrison Street for reports of a shooting. On scene, they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, for which he was transported to a local hospital.

26-year-old Blair D. Odom, of Colonial Heights, was taken into custody by Colonial Heights police officers at 7:15am. He’s being charged with attempted murder and Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.