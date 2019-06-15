Bella Thorne shares nude photos after hacker threatened to release them

Bella Thorne shared nude photos of herself Saturday after she said a hacker threatened her with them.

“For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own nudes,” the 21-year-old actress, model and singer wrote in a note posted on Twitter alongside screenshots of text message conversations with the alleged hacker, who said he had pictures and videos of her.

“I feel gross,” she added, “I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see.”

Thorne said she was releasing the pictures because “it’s MY DECISION” and “NOW U DON’T GET TO TAKE YET ANOTHER THING FROM ME.”

“I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back,” Thorne wrote. “U can’t control my life u never will.”

CNN called the phone number of the alleged hacker, which appeared in the screenshots, but has not heard back.

It was just last year that Thorne revealed she was physically and sexually abused as a child.

She’s the latest celebrity to have her privacy violated as a result of hacking. Several years ago, a slew of famous women — including Jennifer Lawrence, Aubrey Plaza and Kate Upton — had their private photos hacked and shared online.

“Just because I’m a public figure, just because I’m an actress, does not mean that I asked for this,” Lawrence told Vanity Fair at the time her photos were shared. “It does not mean that it comes with the territory. It’s my body, and it should be my choice, and the fact that it is not my choice is absolutely disgusting.”