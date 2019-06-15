Man wounded in downtown Richmond shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Richmond that left a man wounded Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of East Broad Street at 4:15 a.m. after Capital Police found a man who appeared to have been shot in the leg, according to Lt. Robert C. Marland with Richmond Police.

Officials said the shooting happened nearby in the 500 block of East Franklin Street.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

"Detectives are currently investigating," Marland said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.