Yummy Guajillo BBQ Beef Brisket Tacos

Posted 11:40 am, June 14, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - If you’re trying to think of a special meal for dad on Father’s Day, this recipe might just fit the bill. Chef Jasmine Bruckner shared her recipe for Pulled Guajillo BBQ beef brisket tacos.

 

For more information you can visithttps://www.casadelbarcova.com/

 

Ingredients:

  • Pulled BBQ Beef
  • Gaujillo BBQ Sauce
  • Mango and Cucumber Salsa
    White Cabbage
  • Corn Tortilla

Recipe:

  • 1 lb. of slow roasted pulled brisket
  • 1 1/2 cups of Guajillo bbq sauce
  • 1 fresh hot corn tortilla

Slaw:

  • 1 cup of fresh diced mango
  • 1 cup shredded cabbage
  • 1/2 cup of apple cider vinegar
  • 1 cup of diced cucumber
  • 1/2 cup of diced red onion
  • 1 cup of corn of the cob
  • 2 tablespoons of honey
  • 2 tablespoons of salt
  • 2 tablespoons of sugar
  • 1 tablespoon of cumin
  • 2 tablespoons of cilantro
  • 3/4 cup of pickled fresnos
  • Garnish with diced avocado.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.