Yummy Guajillo BBQ Beef Brisket Tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - If you’re trying to think of a special meal for dad on Father’s Day, this recipe might just fit the bill. Chef Jasmine Bruckner shared her recipe for Pulled Guajillo BBQ beef brisket tacos.

For more information you can visithttps://www.casadelbarcova.com/

Ingredients:

Pulled BBQ Beef

Gaujillo BBQ Sauce

Mango and Cucumber Salsa

White Cabbage

White Cabbage Corn Tortilla

Recipe:

1 lb. of slow roasted pulled brisket

1 1/2 cups of Guajillo bbq sauce

1 fresh hot corn tortilla

Slaw: