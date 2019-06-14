Yummy Guajillo BBQ Beef Brisket Tacos

RICHMOND, Va. - If you’re trying to think of a special meal for dad on Father’s Day, this recipe might just fit the bill. Chef Jasmine Bruckner shared her recipe for Pulled Guajillo BBQ beef brisket tacos.
For more information you can visithttps://www.casadelbarcova.com/
Ingredients:
- Pulled BBQ Beef
- Gaujillo BBQ Sauce
- Mango and Cucumber Salsa
White Cabbage
- Corn Tortilla
Recipe:
- 1 lb. of slow roasted pulled brisket
- 1 1/2 cups of Guajillo bbq sauce
- 1 fresh hot corn tortilla
Slaw:
- 1 cup of fresh diced mango
- 1 cup shredded cabbage
- 1/2 cup of apple cider vinegar
- 1 cup of diced cucumber
- 1/2 cup of diced red onion
- 1 cup of corn of the cob
- 2 tablespoons of honey
- 2 tablespoons of salt
- 2 tablespoons of sugar
- 1 tablespoon of cumin
- 2 tablespoons of cilantro
- 3/4 cup of pickled fresnos
- Garnish with diced avocado.