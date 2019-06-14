RICHMOND, Va. - After moving 10 times in 11 years, Ali Wenzke is an expert on the process. Focused on making moving a joyful experience, she shared some of her insights and thought processes when writing her book, The Art of Happy Moving. For more information on Ali you can visithttps://www.artofhappymoving.com/; For more information on Xfinity you can visitwww.xfinity.com
