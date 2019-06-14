Surveillance video shows wheelchair stolen from shooting victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A 20-year-old recovering from getting shot twice in his own home was hit with another blow after someone stole his wheelchair off his front porch.

Back in January, Brett Duncan walked out of his room to a burglar who shot him twice, once in the neck and once in the back. He spent nearly three months in the hospital and has had more than a dozen surgeries with more on the way.

The damage done will be lasting. The organs in Brett's torso were torn up, and because of nerve damage, he doesn't know if his right hand will ever function properly again.

"I just try to stay positive because there`s no reason to look at the negative when you don`t have to," Brett said.

To the amazement of his family, he has stayed remarkably positive, and his recovery is moving faster than expected. It wasn't long ago he completely relied on a rented wheelchair, he now only needs it for long walks.

But a couple weeks ago, another shock hit their home. The wheelchair was stolen right from their front porch.

This time, newly installed security cameras caught the culprit in the act. A person was seen snooping around, putting things in a box and bag they were holding, then taking away the wheelchair.

"Who does that? Like, who does that?" Brett's mother, Kimberlee Duncan, told KFOR.

The suspect has short, light-colored or white hair, and was wearing a jacket with a seated naked woman's silhouette on both sleeves.

Brett and Kimberlee are hoping the wheelchair is found soon because it will cost them about $1,000 out-of-pocket to replace.

But what they are really hoping for is for the person who shot him and that suspect's accomplices to face justice.

"It's hard for me to imagine doing stuff like that to people," Brett said.

Brett's family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with their mounting medical bills, and now stolen wheelchair.