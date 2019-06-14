× Heavy rain forces Route 5 closure

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A portion of Route 5, between Longbridge Road and Willis Church Road, in eastern Henrico is closed after heavy rain damaged a bridge and the pavement.

“A large amount of persistent rain and stream flow has degraded the structure’s foundation,” VDOT Richmond District bridge engineer Jeff Hill said. “Following Monday inspections, crews found that the bridge’s retaining wing wall has rotated and needs to be stabilized to prevent additional movement.”

VDOT set-up the following traffic detour:

Eastbound Rt. 5 – Take I-295 north to Pocahontas Trl. (Rt. 60) east to Roxbury Rd. (Rt. 106) south back to Rt. 5.

Westbound Rt. 5 – Take Roxbury Rd. (Rt. 106) north to Pocahontas Trl. (Rt. 60) west to I-295 south back to Rt. 5.

The Virginia Capital Trail remains open to cyclists and pedestrians.