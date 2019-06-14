× Police: 8th grader stabs principal during graduation rehearsal

RUTHERFORD, N.J. – A 14-year-old New Jersey boy is facing felony assault charges after he reportedly stabbed his principal multiple times during a graduation rehearsal, according to News 12 New Jersey.

Rutherford police said the Union School principal was leading rehearsal when the teen rushed across the gym and struck the principal several times in the chest with a folding knife. He then reportedly dropped the weapon and raised his hands over his head.

Paramedics treated the principal and teen on scene; both are expected to be OK, according to News 12 New Jersey.

The teen, who remains unidentified due to his age, is facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.