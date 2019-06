Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Magician and sleight of hand artist JB Roberts provided a preview of some of the tricks that will amaze audiences. He will be appearing Saturday, June 15th at 6pm at Firehouse Theatre located at 1609 W. Broad St. at 6pm.

For more information you can call 804-932-5227 or visithttps://www.jbrobertsmagic.com/