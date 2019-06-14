Manny Eats

Posted 11:38 am, June 14, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - Private Chef Emmanuel Baiden is known for infusing rich flavors into his beautiful dishes. The talented chef made a return visit to our kitchen and walked us through how to create his slow roasted duck, paired with a peanut curry sauce and fingerling potatoes.

 

Highlighting the influence of African food on modern day cooking, Chef Baiden is hosting “Motherland” - a four-course dinner - at The Broken Tulip on 3129 W. Cary St. on July 2nd from 7-9pm. Be sure to check out his website for more information at https://www.mannyeats.com/.

