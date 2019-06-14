× Man wanted for breaking into Broad Street store and stealing T-shirts

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man responsible for breaking into a business and stealing several T-shirts.

Officers were called to the 100 block of West Broad Street for broken glass and a door open at the business on June 7.

The suspect, seen in a surveillance photograph, is accused of breaking the glass, going into the building and stealing several T-shirts.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective T. Owens at 804-646-4626 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.