× Drivers injured on I-64 after 4-car crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two drivers were hurt in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 west in eastern Henrico.

“The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that traffic was slowing to a stop when an adult female driver of a 4-door sedan struck an SUV in the rear. The sedan then flipped around striking a work van and a box truck,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “All drivers involved were wearing their seat belts. The female driver of the sedan was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The adult male driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.”

The crash was reported at about 10:03 a.m. near 203 mile marker.

“Charges are pending at this time and the crash remains under investigation,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

Traffic was backed up seven miles during crash cleanup. The backup has since cleared.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.