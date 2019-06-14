× How Petersburg children can get free meals this summer with a simple text message

PETERSBURG, Va. — A simple text message could help children in Petersburg get a free meal this summer thanks to the school district’s summer meals program.

Summer is upon us for students in Petersburg, but this time of year can be a struggle for children who rely on school to get their meals.

That’s why Petersburg City Public Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch for children 18 years old or younger at sites across the city.

The meals, served Monday through Friday at some locations, are available for all children, no paperwork or proof of income is necessary.

If you’re not sure which site is closest to you, then you can send a simple text message to find out.

Text FOOD to 877-877 and a list of meal sites and operating hours will be texted to you.

Petersburg sites where nutritious summer meals are available:

Serving breakfast and lunch Mondays through Fridays

AGAPE (233 S. Adams St., Petersburg, VA 23803) will serve breakfast 8-9 a.m. and lunch noon-1 p.m. June 24-July 26.

Boys and Girls Club (816 E. Bank St., Petersburg, VA 23803) will serve breakfast 8-9 a.m. and lunch noon-1 p.m. June 24-Aug. 2.

Serving breakfast and lunch Mondays through Thursdays

Vernon Johns Middle School (3101 Homestead Drive, Petersburg, VA 23805) will serve breakfast 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 24-July 31.

Cool Spring Elementary School (1450 Talley Ave., Petersburg, VA 23803) will serve breakfast 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch noon-1:30 p.m. June 24-July 31.

Petersburg Parks and Recreation (51 Gibbons Ave., Petersburg, VA 23803) will serve breakfast at 8-9 a.m. and lunch at noon-1 p.m. June 24-Aug. 15.

Groceries on Thursdays

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church (228 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA 23803) will provide bags of groceries to take home 4-6 p.m. on these Thursdays: June 20, June 27, July 11, July 18, July 25, Aug. 1, Aug. 8, Aug. 15, Aug. 22 and Aug. 29.

Petersburg City Public Schools has offered free breakfasts and lunches to all student every school day since 2014. The program is made possible under the Community Eligibility Provision of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act.