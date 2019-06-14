Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Fort Lee Federal Credit Union loves giving back and Sarah Marks, VP of Marketing & Advertising, stopped by to share the details behind a few of the companies community partners. Fort Lee Federal Credit Union has partnered with Dog Tag Inc. , Tech for Troops, and The Army Women's Foundation to help Veterans begin their ‘second lives.’

Fort Lee Federal Credit is located at 4495 Crossings Boulevard in Prince George, Virginia. For more information you can call 804-452-0736 or visit www.fortleecu.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY FORT LEE CREDIT UNION}