RICHMOND, Va. - Bringing families and business together is the theme of Destiny Empowerment Ministries’ inaugural Community Day event. Pastor Juliette Davis and featured guest speaker Janna Hall, Founder and CEO of Leap Innovative Group, stopped by our studio to share the details. Come on out and enjoy “Community Day” on Saturday, June 22nd from 10am - 2pm at 1221 Boulevard in Colonial Heights, VA. For more information you can visithttps://www.facebook.com/DestinyEmpower/
Community Day Bringing Families & Business Together
