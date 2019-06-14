× A List weekend Events: Festival of the Arts at Dogwood Dell & More

RICHMOND. Va.– Wine and Whiskers at Willow Lawn Friday, June 14, 6 pm – 9pm

Wine & Whiskers – An afternoon to celebrate man’s best friend and raise funds to support them. The annual Wine & Whiskers is back at Willow Lawn, Friday, from 6pm – 9pm and it benefits FETCH a Cure, a non-profit organization determined to improve quality of life by connecting people and pets through accessible, compassionate treatment and education. The animal-friendly event features several wineries, food sampling, a kids zone, live entertainment and a dog bikini contest. Proceeds will benefit FETCH A Cure. Wine & Whiskers is for two and four-legged friends. For details visit https://willowlawn.com/wlevents/wine-whiskers-2/ or http://www.fetchacure.org/about-fetch-a-cure/

Ashland Strawberry Faire! June 15, 10 am to 5 pm

The Ashland Strawberry Faire is held on the streets of Randolph-Macon College in historic Ashland, Virginia, 500 Henry Street Ashland. The Faire is a traditional celebration to promote the community and celebrate the strawberry harvest. The Faire is a free, community and family-oriented event during which non-profit groups raise funds and offer something for everyone. There are vendors, Food (and not just strawberries), live music and performances, strawberry pageant, Kid Zone, dunk tank – public officials dunked for a charity of their choice, pet pageant, dogs are welcome, free trolley rides. There are local businesses featured from Ashland and Hanover. The proceeds from the Faire provide scholarships and grants to local non-profit groups. More details available at https://ashlandstrawberryfaire.com/

63-rd Annual Festival of the Arts at Dogwood Dell June 14 – August 31

“City Employees Nite” – Friday, June 21, 6pm

Plunky & Oneness, Saturday, June 22, 8pm

Forth of July Celebration – Thursday concert starts at 6pm

10th Annual Gospel Festival with the Belle, Sunday, July 14, 4pm

Matilda The Musical , July 26 – 28; August 2-4 at 8:30pm

AfroFest RVA, Saturday, August 31, noon – 6pm at Pine Camp

Get a complete list of events at http://www.richmondgov.com/Parks/documents/brochureDogwoodDell.pdf

India Mela – An Indian Carnival: Saturday, June 15, 11am -8:30pm

Indian cuisine, shop clothing and jewelry and see cultural performances and cooking competition. At the Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 North 3rd Street, Richmond. The event is free, fee to purchase food and other things.

The Nehemiah Project’s Richmond Hope festival, Saturday, June 15, noon – 5pm

At Pine Camp Arts and Community Center, 4901 Old Brook Road, Richmond. Spiritual and Motivational speakers, music, games, entertainment. bike give-raffles, free food, patrons encouraged to bring your lawn chairs.

Future Events: Double O Entertainment and Tin Pan have merged for a series of Jazz/R&b shows with nationally renowned artist, “Alyson Williams” Saturday, June 22nd, 8pm at the Tin Pan, 8982 Quioccasin Road. Opening act “Jerel” with his New single, “No Pressure” which is playing on “WKJS-FM” . This show features a collaboration of Alyson Williams (First Lady of Def Jam), favorite songs: Just Call My Name (Multi-Platinum), “I need your Lovin, Sleep talk, Just My Luck and Holding Back the Years” (most recent record), Alyson is returning to the U.S. after an extensive tour in Europe doing stage plays and club performances. For more details visit https://www.tinpanrva.com/ or the Tin Pan’s Facebook Page.

7th Annual Smoke & Vine festival, Saturday, July 13, 4 – 10pm at James River Cellars Winery, 11008 Washington Highway, Glen Allen, Virginia

Featuring gospel, pop and R&B legend Howard Hewett music from Visions Band, DJ’s Drake and DJ Marc J. Sponsored by Johnsons’s Charities where a portion of the proceeds benefit children with disabilities and special needs. EARLY BIRD TICKETS $25 – 5 wine tastings & souvenir wine glass included. A souvenir wine glass is not included in regular ticket price. Promotion ends Father’s Day, June 16th. For tickets and more information visit www.smokeandvinefestival.com/#tickets or call 804-986-2902 or visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SmokeandVineFestival/