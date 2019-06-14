2019 Honeybee Festival will educate and entertain the whole family

Man arrested for killing Tommie the dog: ‘I snapped’
Posted 10:14 pm, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:19PM, June 14, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- They are the pollinators that do the crucial work at the heart of our food system: honey bees.

And Saturday a festival in North Chesterfield celebrating these hard workers will give you the chance to have a blast and learn a thing or two about bees.

Bruce Hamon, the vice president of Rockwood Park Backyard Beekeepers, stopped by the CBS-6 studio to talk about the festival and the state of the bee population by locally and nationally.

Listen to how he describes his first “swarm” encounter with thousands of bees!

The 2019 Honeybee Festival: “Bee Inspired!”
Rockwood Park Nature Center

Saturday, June 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

