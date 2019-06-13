Track rain in Richmond

Upgrade with 50 Floor

Posted 12:07 pm, June 13, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Father's Day is this weekend, and what better gift for your dad then a new floor for his man cave? Good friend of the show Kerry James, from 50 Floors, made a return visit to our studio and filled us in on how you can save big this June.  

Through the end of June, you’ll receive 60% off all carpet, tile, hardwood, laminate, and vinyl flooring. Plus, if you use the promo code: Virginia This Morning, you’ll get an additional $100 off!

You can give them a call at 1-877-50-FLOOR or 1-877-503-5667 or visit them online at www.50floor.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY 50 FLOOR}

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.