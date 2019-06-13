Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Power down, unplug and join a voyage into the visionary art of Tibetan buddhism. Adult Programs Coordinator at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Izzie Fuqua stopped by our studio to fill us in on the museums latest offering.

Awaken: A Tibetan Buddhist Journey Toward Enlightenment is on view now through August 18th at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts at 200 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond. For more information you can call 804-340-1400 or visit www.vmfa.museum

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS}