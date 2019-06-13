Teens accused of throwing smoke bomb into CVS now facing new charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Just 24 hours after meeting with Petersburg's Assistant Fire Marshal about a CVS smoke bomb incident, two of the three teens involved are now facing new charges, this time for an incident involving a BB gun.

On June 2nd, surveillance camera video shows three teens at the entrance to the CVS on Crater Road in Petersburg.

"One looked like he was the lookout, the other one looked like he was holding the doors open for the one to light it and throw it in there," said Assistant Fire Marshal Marlow Jones.

The item thrown into the store appears to have been a smoke bomb. Jones says they are still investigating where it came from, adding that the teens told him they bought it at a local store.

When it hit the floor, it left a scorch mark where it ignited.

"It put off a lot of smoke inside CVS and it smelled like an electrical fire, so that's why the staff thought it was something electrical burning," said Jones.

Wednesday evening, Jones confronted the three teens who he says confessed.

All three teens are facing a class 2 misdemeanor.

Early Thursday morning, Petersburg Police picked up two of the three teens and now they face new charges.

"The kids were seen pointing and brandishing firearms, BB guns at each other and other cars," said Jones.

It was the drivers of the cars who called the police.

"I just spoke to them yesterday, you know and it's a bad thing, a sad thing because you want to help them. But at some point in time, that help is going to run out if they don't get a hold of themselves," Jones added.