Dogs killed after attacking owner in her home

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A woman was taken to the hospital for surgery after her dogs attacked her at her Spotsylvania County home, according to a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. The woman’s condition has not yet been released.

Deputies responded to the dog attack, along the 900 block of Stonewall Lane, at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Upon arrival on scene deputies observed a female who was being actively attacked by two dogs, which reside at her residence,” the sheriff’s office spokesperson said. “The deputies attempted to intervene to get the dogs off the woman, at which time the dogs turned their aggression towards the deputies. During the attack a deputy was also bitten, causing significant injury to his upper leg area. The dogs were ultimately shot by the responding officers, in order to end the attacks.”

The dogs, believed to be of the Cane Corso breed, were taken to the emergency animal hospital where they died. The sheriff’s deputy was treated and released from the hospital. An investigation into the situation remains ongoing.

