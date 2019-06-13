RICHMOND, Va. - Wyatt Michael is a popular performer throughout the central Virginia area. Wyatt made a return visit to our studio along Chris Whitman, Jordan Ponzi, and Emre Katari of the Wyatt Michael Band and performed, “Girl From Ipanema” and “Mack The Knife.” You can catch Wyatt performing live on Saturday, June 15th at 7 pm at Amy’s Cafe in Falmouth, Virginia. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/wyattmichaelsings/
Smooth Swinging Style of Wyatt Michael
