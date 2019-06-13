Scuffletown Garden opens; old Strawberry Street salad bar bathtub gets new life

RICHMOND, Va. — Scuffletown Garden, the restaurant that replaced Richmond’s iconic Strawberry Street Cafe, is set to open for dinner Friday, June 14.

“After months of revamping the legendary space that was Strawberry Street Cafe, we now give you Scuffletown Garden Restaurant & Bar,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “Our grand opening is taking place this Friday, June 14 and doors will open at 5 p.m. We are looking forward to seeing you all there.”

Scuffletown Garden Restaurant & Bar owners Derek Salerno and Aaron Sisk closed Strawberry Street Cafe in March after purchasing the building in late 2018. Strawberry Street Cafe had been a neighborhood staple for four decades prior to its closing. The new restaurant’s owners found a way to reuse Strawberry Street Cafe’s famous salad bar bathtub. The tub now sits outside Scuffletown Garden as a planter.

Scuffletown Garden Restaurant & Bar’s kitchen and menu will sit under the direction of Adam Campbell, previously at Rappahannock and Alewife.

Scuffletown Garden Restaurant & Bar

421 Strawberry Street

Richmond, Va.

