Police investigating Henrico commercial robbery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a commercial robbery in Henrico on Tuesday.

Shortly before midnight, Henrico Police responded to the 5100 block of S. Laburnum Avenue for a commercial robbery.

A man entered the business, shopped around, then approached the cashier. During the transaction, he grabbed the cash register drawer, struggled with the employee, and fled the scene on foot toward S. Laburnum Ave.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 40-50 years of age, 5’11”- 6’ tall and approximately 200 pounds, dressed in black pants

and a multicolored shirt with a bird on the front, and wearing a NY Yankees baseball cap.

Henrico County Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person responsible for this crime. Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.