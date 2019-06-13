Petersburg School Board hires new superintendent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg City Public Schools on Thursday appointed a new superintendent to lead the school system.

Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin will take over as superintendent on July 1, succeeding Dr. Marcus Newsome, who will retire June 30.

“Dr. Pitre-Martin has worked in large and small school districts and has held state-level leadership roles. We are confident that Petersburg schools will continue to advance with Dr. Pitre-Martin as our superintendent," School Board Chair Kenneth L. Pritchett said.

Dr. Pitre-Martin comes to Petersburg schools with 29 years of service in public education and a history of holding leadership positions at the school,

district and state level. She is currently the deputy state superintendent for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

Dr. Pitre-Martin also served for three years as superintendent of Thomasville City Schools, a North Carolina district with 2,500 students, 93 percent of whom qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.

“Under Dr. Pitre-Martin’s leadership in Thomasville, test scores and the graduation rate improved significantly,” Pritchett said. “She also increased the number of Advanced Placement courses, which led to Thomasville schools being selected for the College Board’s AP District Honor Roll. Dr. Pitre-Martin believes, as does the Petersburg School Board, that public education can and must help our young people overcome obstacles and achieve success.”

Petersburg City Public Schools educates 4,000 students in eight schools (one prekindergarten, four elementary schools, one middle school, one high school and one alternative school). All Petersburg schools are accredited (some with conditions).