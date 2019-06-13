People with disabilities upset over ordinance requiring payment for handicap parking spots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The City of Richmond is taking action to combat those taking advantage of free disabled parking throughout the city, which is limiting access to these designated spaces for shoppers and visitors with disabilities.

The city adopted an ordinance that took affect May 28, which allows payment for parking will apply to and include disabled parking spaces in the City of Richmond.

But for Sandra DeeJames, a parking ticket on June 3 came of surprise.

For years, DeeJames has been coming down to VCU Medical Center to get treatment for Lupus, a systemic autoimmune disease that occurs when the body's immune system attacks its own tissues and organs.

It's a disease that's she has lived with for 30 years and left her on disability.

"At one point we had four hours, then they lowered it to two. Now none and no notification," said DeeJames.

DeeJames said there should have been some type of notification in the mail, especially for those with handicap stickers and are disabled.

"Why are you making us pay for the ones that's doing wrong. You know look them up properly ticket it them," said DeeJames. "Don't ticket us, that's not fair. We go through enough."

DeeJames said she has to pay $25 for her ticket, which she said she can't afford on her monthly disability checks.

"I have to pay for living expenses for my mother. I have to pay for gas in my truck to make it back and forth," DeeJames said. "I have to pay co-pays as well with my insurance. I don't get anything free, believe me."

She just hopes the city can do something to help those who actually are disabled.

"Everyday I go through this, getting up, trying to make it. Trying to keep my faith because I know God is not going to let me down. But it seems like my people, my city, is letting me down," said DeeJames.