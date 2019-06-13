Pool death leaves TV’s Duggar family in mourning

Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!
Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY , Ark. — Mary Duggar, the grandmother of the 19 Duggar children of TLC’s “Counting On,” died of an accidental drowning after she fell into a pool at her home in Arkansas on Sunday. She was 78.
Duggar slipped and fell into the pool and drowned, Washington County coroner Roger Morris told CNN. Her daughter Deanna discovered her body and alerted authorities, who pronounced her dead at the scene.
Morris said Duggar experienced a “few health issues” before her death.
The family shared the news of her passing on their official Facebook page.
Duggar is survived by two children, 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, the family said. She was married to Jimmy Lee Duggar for 48 years until his death in 2009.
Granddaughter Jana said in an Instagram post she’d attended church with Duggar earlier that morning.
View this post on Instagram
Grandma Duggar will be greatly missed!! ❤️ – On her last morning spent here on earth I drove Grandma to church where she worshiped her Savior. Later that afternoon, she went to meet Him face to face! I’d say that’s probably how she would’ve chosen to finish out the day if she got to pick. 😊 – Grandma made a deep impact on each of our lives—first and foremost through her relationship with Jesus Christ, and secondly through her example of sharing the good news of salvation through Jesus with others! She would always be talking about the day she would see her Savior’s face and how much she looked forward to it! Yesterday was that day! She knew where she’d spend eternity and wanted everyone else to know that for themselves too. – This song reminds me of Grandma’s life. – 🎶 “When We See Christ” 🎶 Sometimes the day seems long, Our trials hard to bear. We’re tempted to complain, to murmur and despair. But Christ will soon appear to catch his bride away! All tears forever over in God's eternal day! — IT WILL BE WORTH IT ALL WHEN WE SEE JESUS! — Life's trials will seem so small when we see Christ. One glimpse of his dear face, all sorrow will erase. So, BRAVELY RUN THE RACE TILL WE SEE CHRIST. – May we all be reminded to run this race of life looking at the Author and Finisher of our faith. “Only one life, twill soon be past—only what’s done for Christ will last.” • #grandmaduggar #leavingalegacy #weloveyou
“Later that afternoon, she went to meet Him face to face! I’d say that’s probably how she would’ve chosen to finish out the day if she got to pick.”
On her blog, granddaughter Jill Dillard remembered Duggar as an “amazing working mom and grandma” who never retired as a real estate broker.
TLC expressed “deepest sympathies” to the Duggar family.