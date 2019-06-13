× Guy Fieri brings Flavortown to Virginia

HAMPTON, Va. — Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is opening two new restaurants in Hampton. Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint and Guy Fieri’s Pizza Parlor are both set to open June 27 at the Power Plant Hampton Roads.

“I’ve always loved coming to Virginia to film ‘Diners, Drive Ins and Dives’ and most recently, to open my Smokehouse down the road in Norfolk at the Waterside District. So, I’m really fired up to be opening two awesome concepts in Hampton,” Fieri said. “We’re bringin’ my Dive & Taco Joint concept that people are loving in Kansas City and then next door, we’re bringing a real deal, old school Pizza Parlor. You’re gonna dig it!”

If Yelp reviews are any indication, Fieri may have some work to do. His Kansas City location is rated two (out of five) stars.

On its Facebook page, the Dive & Taco Joint is described as a place where “you come to blow off a sh*tty day with your buddies or banter with your favorite bartenders.” They blurb highlights the restaurant’s Carne Asada Fries, Nachos, Empanadas, Cliente Chorizo Sliders, and Tacquito Piquito Burrito.

