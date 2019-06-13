Florida Marine fatally shot while attempting to apologize for cutting driver off

DAVIE, Fla. — A retired Marine was fatally shot Friday while trying to apologize for cutting off another driver in traffic, WSVN reported. He opened fire on the gunman in self defense, fatally injuring him.

Authorities identified 41-year-old Keith Byrne’s body inside his work truck and 22-year-old Andre Sinclair’s body in the street.

Police told WSVN Byrne accidentally cut Sinclair off while both were approaching a red light. Byrne attempted to apologize to Sinclair’s girlfriend, who was driving, when Sinclair brandished a gun. His 19-month-old daughter was in the back seat at the time.

Both Sinclair and Byrne – who was also armed – opened fire. Byrne died from his injuries there; Sinclair succumbed to his wounds at Broward Health Medical Center.

Police said Byrne was acting in self-defense when he shot Sinclair; he had been on the phone with a friend when the incident happened.

Byrne’s family said he will be buried with full military honors at the South Florida National Cemetery.