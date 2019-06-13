Culture Café’s Father’s Day Grilled Pork 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Executive Chef Scott Hoyland from Culture Café is a fan favorite in the Virginia This Morning kitchen, known for passing along delicious recipes. Chef Scott’s Roast Pork and Alabama White Sauce were on the menu. For more information you can visit www.culturecafeva.com

Chef Scott Hoyland’s Culture Cafe Father’s Day Grilled Pork!©

(feeds 8-10 people or more) Ingredients

1 ea Bone-In Pork Butt (6.5 - 8 lbs 1 Tbsp Brown Sugar 1 Tbsp Kosher Salt 1 Tbsp Red Pepper Flakes 1 Tbsp Paprika 1 Tbsp Cumin 1 Tbsp Ground Black Pepper

Your favorite mustard barbeque sauce

Directions

1. In a small bowl, stir together the salt, sugar, paprika, pepper flakes, cumin & black pepper

2. Rub the pork butt all over with the spice mixture, completely coating on all sides. (You can wrap tightly in plastic wrap and rest in the refrigerator overnight.)

3. Heat the oven to 250F. Put a wire rack in a roasting pan.

4. Place th

e pork butt, fatty side up, on the rack and roast it uncovered until the outside of the pork is crisp and dry (4-8 hours depending on over and size of butt, internal temp of 170F - 190F). This crispy exterior is referred to as the “bark” - if that has not developed, the finished product will be soggy & soft.

5. Carefully wrap the pork butt in two layers of heavy duty aluminum foil and return to the wire rack in roasting pan. Roast to an internal temp of 200F. Remove from pan and let rest in the foil for 45 minutes.

6. Shred the pork with a couple of forks, being sure to mix the crisp, dry edges with the moist pork from the inside. You can mix your favorite barbeque sauce in or use it as is.

Alabama White BBQ Sauce Ingredients

1 cup Mayonnaise 1/3 cup Apple Cider Vinegar

Stir all the ingrediets together in a small mixing 3 tsp Water

bowl and serve immediately or set aside in refrig- 1 tsp Worcestershire Sauce

erator - can be held for three days. 1/2 tsp Kosher Salt 1/2 tsp Garlic Powder

(This sauce is applied to the finished product, not 1/2 tsp Onion Powder

used as a grilling sauce or marinade) 1/2 tsp Ground Black Pepper 1/4 tsp Hot Sauce