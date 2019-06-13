× Missing woman last seen leaving her Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a missing Chesterfield woman who was last seen on Monday, June 10.

Chelsea N. Sheffield, 25, was last seen leaving her residence in the 4000 block of Lazy Stream Court at about 10 a.m. She was seen getting into a white, 2002 Ford Escape with a Philadelphia Eagles helmet on the driver’s side door.

She was reported missing on Wednesday, June 12.

Sheffield is described as a white female, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 110 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red blouse and jeans. She may have been wearing sandals.

Anyone with information about Sheffield’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.