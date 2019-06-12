Woman says she spotted opossum in South Carolina Applebee’s during meal

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A customer at a South Carolina Applebee’s says she spotted an opossum at the bar, WIS reports.

Adriane Neico posted to Facebook Monday saying she saw the opossum under the counter at the bar.

“I paid my bill of $36 and left,” she wrote. “However, I should have been compensated for this meal. Who knows how long he was inside of the restaurant?”

Her post has been shared more than 1,700 times.

“I hope this post reaches the corporate office,” she added.

Applebee’s sent WIS the following statement: