What’s “Dad Brain?” 

Posted 12:18 pm, June 12, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va - Father’s Day is Sunday, June 16th and so we wanted to talk about a timely topic.  Catherine L.Franssen, Ph.D. from Longwood University, stopped by our studio to discuss the phenomenon known as “Dad Brain” and the neuroscience behind it. 

