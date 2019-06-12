What’s “Dad Brain?” 

RICHMOND, Va - Father’s Day is Sunday, June 16th and so we wanted to talk about a timely topic. Catherine L.Franssen, Ph.D. from Longwood University, stopped by our studio to discuss the phenomenon known as “Dad Brain” and the neuroscience behind it.
