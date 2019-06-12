Primary Election results

Visit the Good Feet Store’s new location

Posted 12:19 pm, June 12, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Host Jessica Noll took a field trip to the brand new Good Feet Store and caught up with Owner Jonathan Cotten and Arch Support Specialist Daijsa Stobart. Jonathan shared the details behind their new location and Daijsa shared her personal Good Feet Store story. You can find The Good Feet Store at 12276 W. Broad St. in Richmond. For more information, you can give them a call at 804-364-FEET (3338) or visit them online at www.goodfeet.com/richmond. You can also them check out on social media atwww.facebook.com/GoodFeetRVA.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE GOOD FEET STORE}

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.