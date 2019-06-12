Primary Election results

Abducted Virginia teen ‘in extreme danger’

Posted 12:08 pm, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:26PM, June 12, 2019

ACCOMACK, Va. -- Virginia State Police issued a missing person's alert for 18-year-old Tontrese Vermelle.

Vermelle was last seen Wednesday morning, at about 3 a.m., at Captain's Cove in Accomack, Virginia.

"She is believed to have been abducted and in extreme danger," police said. "She is believed to be with Jerry Antonie Satchell."

Satchell was described as a 20-year-old black man who stands 5' 11" and weighs 185 pounds.

He was last seen driving a 1993 green Ford f-150 with Virginia tag 5792ux.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt, dark pants, and a red hat.

Vermelle was described as 5' 03" and 135 pounds, with brown eyes, blond hair.

Please contact the Virginia State Police at 1-757-424-6800 with any information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.