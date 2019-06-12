Abducted Virginia teen ‘in extreme danger’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ACCOMACK, Va. -- Virginia State Police issued a missing person's alert for 18-year-old Tontrese Vermelle.

Vermelle was last seen Wednesday morning, at about 3 a.m., at Captain's Cove in Accomack, Virginia.

"She is believed to have been abducted and in extreme danger," police said. "She is believed to be with Jerry Antonie Satchell."

Satchell was described as a 20-year-old black man who stands 5' 11" and weighs 185 pounds.

He was last seen driving a 1993 green Ford f-150 with Virginia tag 5792ux.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt, dark pants, and a red hat.

Vermelle was described as 5' 03" and 135 pounds, with brown eyes, blond hair.

Please contact the Virginia State Police at 1-757-424-6800 with any information.