The ‘Sunshine Bus’ will feed the belly and mind of kids for free this summer

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Feed your belly and your mind, that’s the goal of a new summer nutrition program by Goochland County Public Schools.

While most students are excited to be out of class on summer break, this time of year can be a struggle for children who rely on school to get their meals.

That’s where the Sunshine Food Bus comes in.

The bus will serve free meals to all children under the age of 18 from June 10 through August 2, 2019. Adults can buy meals for $3. The bus will also include free books to encourage children to read at home this summer.

The bus will be run by students in the CTE program at Goochland Tech and by school cafeteria staff.

The Sunshine Food Bus is a former Goochland County Public Schools bus that was decommissioned and converted into a food bus equipped with food prep equipment.

The summer menu will include deli sandwiches, a chef salad, BBQ Sandwiches, hot dogs and many other items. The menu will depend of the day of the week:

Monday: Assorted Deli Sandwiches, BBQ Sandwich or Meal Breaks® Chicken Salad Meal

Tuesday: Ranch Chicken Wrap, Hot Dog w/chili sauce, Meal Breaks® Hummus Meal or Chef Salad

Wednesday: Assorted Deli Sandwiches, Nachos or Meal Breaks® Chicken Salad Meal

Thursday: Deli Wrap, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Meal Breaks® Hummus Meal or Chef Salad

Friday: Assorted Deli Sandwiches, Hot sandwich Choice or Meal Breaks® Chicken Salad Meal

The Sunshine Food Bus was made possible through donations from several community partners including Piedmont Smokehouse BBQ Catering, Bankers Insurance LLC, and Rotary Club of Goochland.

In the first two days of the initiative, the Sunshine Bus has served more than 130 kids and adults.

The Sunshine Bus schedule:

Perkins Baptist Church – 3146 Hadensville-Fife Rd, Goochland, 10:45 – 11:00

County Line Baptist Church – 4070 County Line Rd, Kents Store, 11:15-11:30

Newline Baptist Church – 4876 Newline Road, Gum Spring, 11:45 – 12:00

Shady Grove Baptist Church – 3384 Oakland Church Rd, Gum Spring, 12:15-12:30

St. Mark Baptist Church – 4596 Factory Mill Rd, Maidens, 12:40-12:55

Hebron Presbyterian Church – 1040 Shallow Well Rd, Manakin- Sabot, 1:15 – 1:30