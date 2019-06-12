Fire destroys Surf Rider restaurant in Poquoson

Primary Election results

POQUOSON, Va. -- Fire has destroyed the Surf Rider restaurant in Poquoson, WTKR reported.

The fire was reported at about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the devastating fire remained under investigation.

The damaged Surf Rider restaurant to located on Rens Road on Posquoson.

