Fire destroys Surf Rider restaurant in Poquoson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POQUOSON, Va. -- Fire has destroyed the Surf Rider restaurant in Poquoson, WTKR reported.

The fire was reported at about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the devastating fire remained under investigation.

The damaged Surf Rider restaurant to located on Rens Road on Posquoson.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

