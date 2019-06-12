Fire destroys Surf Rider restaurant in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. -- Fire has destroyed the Surf Rider restaurant in Poquoson, WTKR reported.
The fire was reported at about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the devastating fire remained under investigation.
The damaged Surf Rider restaurant to located on Rens Road on Posquoson.
This is a developing story.
